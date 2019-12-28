Alana Hale, 60, of Hutchinson, KS, passed away December 15, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Alana was born September 6, 1959, the daughter of Paul D. and Shirley A. (Marshall) Hale.

Alana attended Hutchinson High School. She worked at Morton Salt where she was a member of the Morton Salt Safety Committee and she was a former President of the Morton Salt Union. She was a lifelong member of the Second Baptist Missionary Church in Hutchinson where she was a choir director.

Alana is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her children, David A. Hale and Yalonda R. (Will) Woods; her sisters, Paula Hawkins, Dalynn Hale and Leslie Hale; four grandchildren, Orion Morales, A'Maya Woods, Alana Woods and Aliya Woods; and a god-daughter, Briannah Terway.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

