Joyce Diane Stewart, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away December 28, 2019 at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation, Hutchinson. The daughter of Emmett and Viola Avery, she was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, August 23, 1952. She was a dedicated employee of the Hutchinson Unified School District #308.

Joyce Diane Stewart

Joyce Diane Stewart, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away December 28, 2019 at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation, Hutchinson. The daughter of Emmett and Viola Avery, she was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, August 23, 1952. She was a dedicated employee of the Hutchinson Unified School District #308.

She was an avid gardener, and was a master at arts and crafts, especially sewing. Taking care of her family was the driving force in her life.

She enjoyed 42 years of marriage and life with her husband, Everett N. Stewart. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include: two sons, Bradley and Ralph Stewart; one daughter, Vickie Woods; one brother, Butch Avery; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Leslie Wilson and Curtis Stewart, and one brother, Guery Avery.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the USD #308 Early Education Department and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

