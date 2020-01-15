ULYSSES -- Janice L. Guerra, 70, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Vigil and rosary service is 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral mass is 10 a.m. Friday both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses. Visitation is 10 a.m. " 5 p.m. Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Janice L. Guerra

