LARNED - Judith (Judy) Ann Tullis, 89, died January 29, 2020, at Diversicare of Larned. Born June 30, 1930, in Rockford, IL to Howard and Judith Roe Briggs Steup.Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Larned Cemetery, Larned, with Bob Sallee presiding. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Judith (Judy) Ann Tullis

LARNED - Judith (Judy) Ann Tullis, 89, died January 29, 2020, at Diversicare of Larned. Born June 30, 1930, in Rockford, IL to Howard and Judith Roe Briggs Steup.Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Larned Cemetery, Larned, with Bob Sallee presiding. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.