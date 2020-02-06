HAVEN - Shawna Jolie Conner, 17, of Haven, passed away January 23, 2020. Born April 16, 2002, in Claremore, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Shawn and Janis Conner.

Shawna Jolie Conner

HAVEN - Shawna Jolie Conner, 17, of Haven, passed away January 23, 2020. Born April 16, 2002, in Claremore, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Shawn and Janis Conner.

She is survived by: her parents; brothers, Bradley Rodriquez, and Joshua (Trisha) Miller; sister, Jenna Conner; niece, Eliza Miller; grandparents, Mary Ann 'Baker' Conner, Chuck ( Donelle) Conner; Mike Rodriquez; great grandmother, Ruth Petering, and numerous family.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Haven Community Building, 215 S. Reno, Haven, Kansas. Food and refreshments will be provided.