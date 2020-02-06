HOISINGTON -- Warren Norman Shirer, 92, died February 5, 2020, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. He was born November, 4, 1927, in Three Sands, Oklahoma, the son of Raymond A. and Elsa Leah (Johnston) Shirer. Warren graduated from Hoisington High School in 1945. He then served as a sergeant with the United States Army from 1946 until 1947.

WARREN NORMAN SHIRER

A lifetime Hoisington resident, Warren was the owner and president of Shirer Well Service Inc., retiring in 1988.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hoisington; a 70 year member of the Masonic Lodge #331, Hoisington. He was also members of the Wichita Consistory and the Isis Shine of Salina. Warren was a past member of the Hoisington City Council, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #7428, and a member of the Great Bend Elks Lodge.

On August 2, 1954, he married Irene F. Dietz, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She preceded him in death on September 7, 1994.

Survivors include; a son, Brad Shirer and wife Sarah of Great Bend, Kayla Griffin and husband Steve of Salina; granddaughter, Kristen Seager and husband Scott of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, grandson, Nolan Griffin and wife Jackie of Ankeny, Iowa, and four great grandchildren, Phoebe, Griffin, and Joel Seager, and Lennon Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Irene; brother, Robert Shirer, and nephew, Reed Shirer.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February, 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Hoisington, with Rev. Seong Lee & Steve Griffin presiding. Burial with military honors will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or Country Place Senior Living, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

