Wichita -- Charlene Calloway, 101, died February 27, 2020.

Charlene Calloway

Wichita -- Charlene Calloway, 101, died February 27, 2020.

Charlene willed her body to the University of Kansas. The family will have a memorial mass at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials to Lemon Park in care of Larrison Mortuary.