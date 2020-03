ATTICA - Services for Stan Payne have been changed to limit health risk to family and friends. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Attica Cemetery, Attica, Kansas. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony

Stan Payne

