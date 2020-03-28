MEADE - Leon Rogers, 59, died March 26, 2020. Born July 3, 1960, son of Everett Roland and Patsy Jean (Dunlap) Rogers. Married Bobbi Bayne, July 20, 1980. She survives. A Celebration of Leon's Life will be held at a later time and will be announced by Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Everett Leon Rogers

