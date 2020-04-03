Linda R. Housh, 72, of Hutchinson, died April 1, 2020, at Hospice House. Given the current coronavirus situation, Celebration of Life will be announced later. Friends may sign her book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials to Westside Baptist Church (for new church pews), in care of Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

