LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Kent Stiggins, 60, formerly of Hutchinson, died April 22, 2020, at Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 22, 1959, in Hutchinson, to Norval Wightman and LaVerna 'Beryl' (Carson) Stiggins.

Kent Stiggins

Kent graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1978. He worked at TECH in the sorting and recyclables. Kent was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ. He enjoyed bowling, drawing, horses, and attending the NJCAA basketball tournament every year.

Kent is survived by: brother, Larry Stiggins; brother-in-law, Tony Colle; niece, Stephanie Wood (Tye); nephews, Todd Stiggins (Erin), Trey Colle (Sarah), Trent Colle (Amber); cousins, Rick Layman (Marla) and Terry Layman (Carole); six great-nephews; and two great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Jane Colle; sister-in-law, Kay Stiggins; and aunt, Burtice Layman.

Private graveside service will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Wayne DeWindt officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to TECH, Inc., in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

