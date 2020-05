GREAT BEND - Mary Ann Wondra (Huslig), 82, passed away April 28, 2020, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding Bryant Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Wondra(Huslig)

