Donald Lee 'Shun' Jones, Jr., 59, of Hutchinson, went to be with our Lord on April 22, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS.

Donald Lee 'Shun' Jones, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Jones of the home; sons, Jesse Jones of Olathe, James Jones of Hutchinson; step-daughter, Becky Richardson (Charlie) of Hoisington; step-son, Terry Steele of Oceanside, CA; parents, Don and Julie Jones of Hutchinson; sisters, Gina Gonzalez (Jeff), Shelly Rogers (Rick) both of Hutchinson; one grandchild, a step-grandchild, three step-great-grandchildren; three nephews; two nieces.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jones.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Share a memory, sign his tribute wall or light a virtual candle at www.corecremation.com. Cremation by Core Cremation, Wichita, KS.

