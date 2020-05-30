WICHITA - Ray Torrez, 50, died May 23, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born October 21, 1969, in Hutchinson, to Francisco Paul and Mary Ellen (Navarro) Torrez, Sr.

WICHITA - Ray Torrez, 50, died May 23, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born October 21, 1969, in Hutchinson, to Francisco Paul and Mary Ellen (Navarro) Torrez, Sr.

Ray graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1988, and received his bachelor's degree from Wichita State University. Ray worked at Spirit AeroSystems, in Wichita, as an assembly mechanic. He loved his Kansas City Chiefs, collecting decanters, and was known as a kind and loyal animal lover. Ray was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson.

On September 10, 2011, he married Paula Diane Linson, in Hutchinson.

Ray is survived by: wife, Paula; daughter, Halley Gilbert (Tyler), all of Wichita; parents, Frank and Mary Torrez, Sr.; siblings, Frank Torrez, Jr. (Bridget), Karen Torrez, Joe Torrez (Cathy), and Lisa Torrez, all of Hutchinson; granddaughter, Ramona Gilbert; mother-in-law, Alice Linson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his faithful companions, Peyton, Maggie, and Sophia.

Parish Rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Charles Seiwert officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, and with Ray's strong love for animals, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Humane Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. Ray's service will be available on the website of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson, following his service.

