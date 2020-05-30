Robert S. McCready, 74, of South Hutchinson, passed away May 29, 2020, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Robert S. McCready

