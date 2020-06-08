Pratt -- Daniel Lynn Martin, 67, died May 6, 2020 in Ascension Via Christi, St Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. He was born August 17, 1952 in Liberal, Kansas the son of Harrison Ray and Charlotte Marvene (Adolph) Martin. Dan graduated from Greensburg High School in 1970. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Dan served 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a Boiler Technician in the Pacific Fleet, retiring as a Senior Chief. He had lived in Greensburg, Liberty, Missouri, Guam and Pratt, Kansas. Dan's memberships included V.F.W., the American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association, Pratt County Toys for Tots and the National Rifle Association. He is survived by his mother, Marvene Martin, Pratt, one son Daniel R. Martin and wife Bethany, Pratt, one daughter Tracy Noble and husband Jason, Greensburg, a sister Barbara Conaway, Republic, Missouri, seven Grandchildren Michelle, Selene, Bailey, and Jaxon Noble, Harrison and Hudson Martin and a Granddaughter Martin on the way. Dan was preceded by a daughter Daisy Martin, his father Ray Martin, and two sisters Debra Klein and Sandra Miller. Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Greensburg Mennonite Church, Greensburg with Rev. Jeffrey D. Blackburn presiding. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorials are suggested to Pratt County Toys for Tots in Care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054-0041.

Daniel Lynn Martin

