JOHNSON - Rena Cartwright, 93, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Family Funeral service is Saturday at 2 p.m. Friends may watch the service on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live and First United Methodist Church Facebook Live. Visitation is Friday 2 to 8 pm. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Rena Cartwright

