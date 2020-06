GARFIELD - Mary Louise Lange, 80, passed away June 11, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.

Mary Lange

GARFIELD - Mary Louise Lange, 80, passed away June 11, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.