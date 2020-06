LARNED - Betty Huenergardt, 92 died April 19, 2020. Born January 21, 1928 to Otto John Sr. and Ellen Arnold Oetken. Married Maurice, he died May 19, 2004. Survivors include: daughters, Sharon Fuller, Gwen and Maureen Huenergardt, Heidi Blake. Service 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Full obit at Beckwith Mortuary web site.

Betty M. Huenergardt

