GREAT BEND - Delaine F. Meyers, age 83, passed away June 13, 2020, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita, KS. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date to honor 'D's' memory. Bryant Funeral Home.

Delaine F. Meyers

