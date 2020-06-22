Jack Miller

MONTEZUMA - Jack A. Miller, 85, died June 19, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living in Garden City. He was born on January 20, 1935 in Needles, California, the son of Henry Arthur and Lillie (Beavers) Miller.

The family moved to Hutchinson when Jack was a young child. Jack graduated from Buhler High School in 1953. After graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Hawaii where he was a sonar operator on a destroyer ship. After an honorable discharge, Jack returned to Hutchinson to further his education. He enrolled at Hutchinson Community College and then at Fort Hays State University. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education in 1960. While at Hutchinson, he met Bonnie Kreie. They were married on June 14, 1959.

Jack took a mathematics teaching position at Stockton. He also was the head girls basketball coach, head track coach, and assistant football coach. Jack earned a Master's Degree in Administration from SE Oklahoma State. He served as principal at Natoma for one year before returning to Stockton as principal. In 1986, they moved to Macksville, where Jack was principal and later Superintendent of Schools until his retirement in 1998. Jack enjoyed everything about sports, from participating to watching his children and later his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

Jack is survived by: two sons, Matt Miller and wife Debbi of Lakin and Mike Miller and wife Melissa of Montezuma; a daughter, Jodi Stover and husband Darrin of Neodesha; a sister, Ruth Wilcoxen and husband Jim of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren, Brock Miller and wife Nichole of Platte City, Missouri, Bryant Miller of Garden City, Brandon Miller of Topeka, Jackson and Clifton Miller of Montezuma; and Drew, Cameron, Kristen, Samantha and Allison Stover all of Neodesha; and a great granddaughter, Quinn Stegman of Holcomb. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; and three sisters, Shirley Broegman, Margaret Crisp, and Juanita Klug.

Funeral service will be held at Montezuma United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastors Eddie Pennington and Jerry Odle presiding. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Stafford Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Montezuma Township Library in care of the funeral home.