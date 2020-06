HILLSBORO - Jill Schierling, 62, died June 21, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Committal service 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gnadenau cemetery rural Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Gaylord Goertzen. Memorials to Kansas Heart Association in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063.

