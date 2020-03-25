Anita K. Miller, CFP®, APMA®, CRPC®, has qualified for Ameriprise Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for her achievement in 2020. Miller is a private wealth advisor with Ironstone Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., Salina.

To earn this achievement, Miller and her team have established themselves among the company’s top advisors.

Miller has 22 years experience with Ameriprise Financial. She works together with financial advisors Angela Holt, CFP®, BFA™, APMA®, Hannah Hahn and Emily Page.

For more information contact Emily Page at 785-263-0700 or visit the Ameriprise office at 645 E. Crawford St., E-6, Salina.