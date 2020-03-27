LegacyMarker is a new business on the market with a new idea to share: QR codes on cemetery markers that share the story of the deceased.

The small, steel plaques marked with personalized codes direct graveside visitors to memorial web pages that feature the life of the person buried there. The plaques, which share the company’s name, are known as LegacyMarkers.

Company owners Brian Musgrave and Camille Barnett marked the 27th anniversary of their father’s death on March 7 by installing their first plaque on his gravestone in Springdale Cemetery, near Chase.

“It was bittersweet that six of Dad’s nine grandchildren were there to witness it,” Barnett said. “They never got to meet him. These stories are as close as they will get on this side of heaven.”

LegacyMarker features weatherproof stainless steel plaques that adhere to any sealed surface using a permanent, peel-and-stick tape.

When the code is scanned with a smartphone, the visitor is directed to a personalized web page for the loved one. The web page is set up by the family and can include text, photos, videos, web links and a timeline.

Visitors to the page can sign the e-guestbook, share a memory or even contact the page creator.

“We are very excited about the opportunities this idea creates, not just for healing for grieving families, but also for the genealogy world,” Barnett said. “It’s a great way to organize and preserve family history.”

LegacyMarker is an online service based in both Kansas and Arizona.

The owners grew up in LaCrosse, and their father, Tom Musgrave, was a native of Chase. Barnett currently resides in Hutchinson, while her business partner and brother lives in Phoenix.

The siblings have officially opened their website for business and look forward to providing other families with this same opportunity of keeping stories alive. For information, go to LegacyMarker.com or Facebook/LegacyMarker/.