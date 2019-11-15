The holidays aren’t quite here, but the stress of planning trips, family dinners and shopping for presents is already affecting many people. To put you in a better mood while you’re battling traffic, busy shopping centers or all the other people feeling the stress of the holidays, here are a few comedy podcasts to listen to.

Comedy Bang Bang

Host Scott Aukerman, of "Mr. Show" fame, welcomes the world’s funniest comedians for interviews and discussions on any topic they come up with. Each week, Aukerman blends conversation and character work from the world of comedy and celebrity. An assortment of oddballs also pop by to chat, compete in games and engage with Aukerman. Recent episodes include "Allen Strickland Williams, Holly Prazoff, Jiavani Linayao," "Max Silvestri, Edgar Momplaisir, Zeke Nicholson" and "Jon Gabrus, Claudia O’Doherty, Will Hines, Ben Rogers."

Find it: https://www.earwolf.com/show/comedy-bang-bang/

Best Friends

Like all the great duos, Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata are there for each other - even when one messes up. Byer and Zamata help each other through life’s greatest challenges with advice only a best friend could give. From being sick of being single to how to put on undergarments correctly, Byer and Zamata work through everyday problems with comedy. Recent episodes include "Nicole Wants To Know How You Put Your Bra On," Sasheer is Excited to Learn About Drag with Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova" and "Nicole Prefers Poptarts over Toaster Strudel."

Find it: https://www.earwolf.com/show/best-friends-with-nicole-byer-and-sasheer-zamata/

Anna Faris in Unqualified

Although she is not qualified to give anyone relationship advice, Anna Faris does just that. Using her her years of life experience, comedy and celebrity guests, Faris gives listeners tips on relationships, love, life and anything else. Recent episodes include "Chris Sullivan." "Tig Notaro" and "Elisha Cuthbert."

Find it: https://www.unqualified.com/

WTF with Marc Maron

Marc Maron is a standup comedian, writer, actor, musician, director and producer who interviews his comedian friends and celebrity guests to figure out what exactly is going on in America and society. Along with his famous self-deprecating banter, Maron interviews anybody that will come on the show. Past guests have included President Barack Obama, Sara Jessica Parker and Tony Hale. Recent episodes include "Go for the ice cream," "Felt good after" and "The Bay."

Find it: http://www.wtfpod.com/