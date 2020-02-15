Hey everyone,

Most of you may know by now Brian Lanker’s “I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America,” is now up at the Mulvane Art Museum.

Lanker is a Pulitzer Prize winner and former Topeka Capital-Journal photographer.

I had the opportunity to get a preview of the exhibit last week and spent time walking through the gallery with the museum’s director, Connie Gibbons. I wanted to share my story of why I think this exhibit is remarkable and why you all should take an hour out of your day to go see it.

The exhibit, which opened Friday, Feb. 14, will be on display in the second-floor gallery until June 13.

When I started working at The Capital-Journal in May 2018, I was walking around one day with photographer Thad Allton. He was showing me the ins and outs of the building, and we came upon a room that was littered with old photographs.

Sitting among them was Lanker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning piece — a black-and-white photo essay that included the photograph “Moment of Life.”

I remember looking at it and thinking how incredible it was that this man captured a woman in a vulnerable state that is natural for women — childbirth.

If I was in awe over one piece of his work, I wondered how I would feel about the “I Dream a World” exhibit.

The gallery is beautifully displayed. Each photo is placed on the wall with a small body of text next to it that details the woman in the photo. There are 75 images and 76 women — one photo features sisters.

While I think anyone would thoroughly enjoy seeing this exhibit, I think what made my experience that much better was walking through it with Gibbons.

This body of work has been one on which she has worked closely, and she knows a lot about. She mentioned to me that she could spend every day looking at the photos and learning about the women in them.

I’m not really a visual person, so it was enjoyable to view the gallery with someone like Gibbons. We talked about photo placement and bringing photos to life in a darkroom.

I learned more about how to look at photos. I found it beneficial to look at the photo from far away, but then I was astounded to step closer and look again. That’s when I noticed all of the small details Lanker was able to capture, from the earrings to the glint in someone’s eye to the details in a woman’s braid. The photos are stunning and captivating.

I think it is also important to note how much time Lanker spent working on this project. He met, interviewed and photographed all of these women over a two-year period.

This wasn’t a gallery that Lanker spent a couple of months on. He put time, effort and thought into it and it shows through in the photos.

Each photo tells a story of a woman who has changed the world for the better, and it is not every day I leave a photo exhibit feeling inspired to do the same.