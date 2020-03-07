Daredevil Johnathan Goodwin has been specializing in stunts since he was a kid that constitute “anything your mom told you not to do,” according to the performer with The Illusionists.

Goodwin has been touring with The Illusionists, a world-renowned magic show, for about six years, and even as someone who is on stage and behind the scenes, much of the show remains a mystery to him.

The Illusionists — made up of trickster David Williamson, illusionist Valentin Azema, mentalist Chris Cox, manipulator Hyun Joon Kim and Goodwin — will bring their show to the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Tickets can be purchased at topekaperformingarts.org.

“It’s really 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ in a magic show,” Goodwin said. “So there are times when we are all on stage together, there are times when we are all performing together or involved in each other’s things. But really, it’s a traditional variety show. It’s two hours of good, solid entertainment. It’s the kind of show that’s going to appeal to all the generations — kids will love it, but there’s plenty there for adults as well.”

Over the course of his career, Goodwin has pulled of an array of stunts from being buried alive and locked in a box to being hung from his toes from a helicopter and being set on fire.

While these acts might frighten most, Goodwin said it isn’t in his nature to be a nervous person.

“I would be a lunatic to sort of not place and prepare for these things,” Goodwin said. “I always say that my job is sort of 95% preparation and the audience gets to see the 5% that remains. So usually by the time I get to do something on stage, I’ve sort of planned and prepared and trained so much that I’m not scared anymore.”

Goodwin’s interest in stunts started when he was about 7 years old and read a book about Harry Houdini.

“I think the thing that was different and resonated for me about him was that he was real,” Goodwin said. “He really did the things that I read about, and once I realized you could do that as a job, I never really wanted to do anything else.”

Goodwin joined The Illusionists in 2014 after appearances on British television shows.

After initially saying no to the invitation to join the show, Goodwin agreed.

“I’m a bit of an odd man out in the show because what I do isn’t a magic trick,” Goodwin said. “It’s real, and I have always tried to distance myself from magic and magicians because I think if people think what I do is a trick, it undermines it a little bit. Then I thought, ’Do you know what? Maybe I’m the only person that cares about that, and maybe this is just a fun way to travel and do what I do.’ ”

Goodwin said when he isn’t on stage performing, he is in the wings watching his fellow performers.

And while most may want to know the tricks of the trade, Goodwin doesn’t.

“I like to keep it a secret,” Goodwin said. “It’s not my wheelhouse so there are so many things in the show that I’m like, ’I literally have no idea, but also I don’t want to know.’ Sometimes, unfortunately, you get a bit too much of an insight given the proximity of standing in the wings instead of in the audience — you can maybe see a couple of things, and that’s always disappointing to me.”

Goodwin said he thinks the current cast is a special one.

“Right now in the show, we have a sleight of hand guy from Korea who's a world champion, there’s a really fantastic mind reader from the UK, there’s a brilliant grand illusionist from France and also a comedy magician who is somebody that I watched when I was a kid,” Goodwin said.

Audience members may be surprised by how funny the show is, Goodwin said.

“There’s so much really great, strong comedy in the show as well as magic,” Goodwin said. “It’s probably just as funny as it is amazing, and doesn’t decry how funny or amazing it is.”