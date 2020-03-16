There are some people that can naturally remember names. I'm not one of those people. In most cases, it can take me months of talking to you, before I will remember your name.

I go to a customer for a load at least twice a month, some times I make it there three times.

The lady that is in shipping, couldn't remember my name. I didn't expect her to remember my name, since I'm not a regular driver there.

She told me to give her either my first or last name. I said Ron, she immediately said Moore.

I was in shock by the quickness she came up with that. With hundreds of drivers in there every week, she knew my name.

There is one lady that I will never forget her name. I was only around her for only a half of an hour and never spoke one word to her. Her name was Maddy.

My daughter and I, made an effort to watch the Illinois Richest lottery television show. Saturday evenings at 6 p.m., we had the WGN station on. For 30 minutes we did not move.

In the spring of 2000, I took a load to Chicago. On my way back home, I bought three one dollar lottery scratch tickets. I was tempted to scratch them but I made it home and gave them to Katie.

She scratched the tickets. She yelled, " Dad, we won a TV!" We won a chance to be on the tv show. On June 24, 2000, we were at the WGN studios. I don't remember what games we played but I know how it ended.

Playing for the Pot Of Gold, we had to choose spots, then a ball bounced around and then dropped into a spot. If it landed in your spot, you moved on. Some how I was always in the same spot as Maddy. It came down to Maddy and myself. I decided to break away from her.

A big mistake. She made it to the last ball drop while I stood there watching. In case you didn't see that show, it aired in August of that year on a Saturday at 5:30 a.m. Who am I kidding, no one saw me on television.

I may not remember names but I remember lots of other things.