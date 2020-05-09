A familiar face may be dancing and singing across your television Sunday evening.

Washburn Rural High School graduate Hayley Erbert will participate in Disney’s second singalong program with boyfriend Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough.

Erbert, who was previously a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” and performed as a troupe member on “Dancing With the Stars,” also performed alongside the Hough siblings in the first singalong program.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will air 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC, according to information at abc.com.

The singalong episodes are also available to stream on Disney+ following each live airing.

Erbert and Derek and Julianne Hough will dance to “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Both songs are from “Mary Poppins.”

In the first singalong, Erbert and the Hough siblings performed “Be our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The show will also feature performances from Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Rebel Wilson, Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Keke Palmer, Shakira and Seth Rogen.

All performances are done from the comfort of each artist’s home as COVID-19 continues to spread and place limitations on social gatherings.