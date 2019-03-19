This week, I will share information with you about one of our partners and two services we offer at or in conjunction with the Senior Center of Finney County. We always welcome new guests and our regulars at the senior center. Stop by and have a cup of coffee or a glass of iced tea with us. We also serve lunch daily at 11:30 a.m. We are here from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Activities

RSVP is one of the partners we work with frequently; be it filing your taxes, helping you find Medicare answers or getting you set up as a community volunteer, RSVP is here to help. RSVP still has a few tax appointments open. The last day they assist with filing your taxes is April 12.

We will be celebrating April as National Volunteer month. You can reach Marty or Annette at (620) 275-5566 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Finney County Transit

Another program brought to you by the Finney County Committee on Aging, Inc., is the Finney County Transit. The most well-known transit service is our City Link bus system. We have four fixed routes that operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We also have a mini-bus service. This service is for persons with disabilities who are unable to get to a bus stop. If you are eligible, this mini-bus or van will pick you up at your house for a scheduled ride. This requires an application and a note from your physician.

These two transit services are available for purchase by the ride or by purchasing a monthly pass.

The third service we offer throughout the county is a demand response door-to-door service. You must call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride. If a van/bus is available, we will gladly take you from one destination to the next. The fee begins at $2 a ride and may have a mileage fee for any trips over 5 miles. Call Rhonda or Marcy at (620) 272-3626 for more information. Our website is https://finneycountytransit.org/

Meals on Wheels

March is dedicated to raising awareness of senior hunger. Our campaign to raise funds for Finney County Meals on Wheels is still in full swing. Your donations are used to purchase meals for those homebound seniors who cannot afford them. It is also used to furnish blizzard packs and holiday meals for all our Meals on Wheels clients. Contact Patti at (620) 272-3620 for more information about enrolling yourself or a loved one in Meals on Wheels, or to make a tax-deductible donation to Meals on Wheels.

Senior center weekly activities

Wednesday: Line dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; Spring Sherbet Floats, 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; FCCA board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/Tessie, 6 p.m.; Dance-Ortiz band, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday: Tops, 8:30 a.m.: Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Medicare Help, 1 to 4 p.m. (by appointment only); Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Exercise, 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.

Friday: Line Dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Legal Aid, 1 p.m. (by appointment only); Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; Qwirkle, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; Computer Class, 2:30 p.m.; Zumba, 6 p.m., w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Stay Strong, Stay Healthy Exercise Class, 9 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Help 1 to 4 p.m., (by appointment only); Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Exercise, 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

March 27: Line dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities 10 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga w/Tessie, 6 p.m.; Dance - OK Cowboy, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch menu

Wednesday: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese on a Croissant, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Pudding

Thursday: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn, Fruit

Friday: Crispy Baked Tilapia, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Cookie

Monday: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli, Fruit

Tuesday: Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Carrots, Orange Sherbet

March 27: Ham/Asparagus Roll-up, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed vegetables, Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.