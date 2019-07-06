For its summer production, the University of Kansas Department of Theatre and Dance is working with Paris Crayton III, who is in residence at KU this summer, to produce his new play, “Chasing Gods.”

The story follows a family dealing with loss and a clash of values across generations. The play explores themes of faith, bigotry and radical acceptance as the family deals with the repercussions of their matriarch’s unyielding piety in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“The audience will experience a story that is deeply relevant to this moment in time, and we have an all-star cast ready to tell a funny and heartfelt story that doesn’t cast blame or pick sides, but instead leads with beauty and grace,” said Markus Potter, co-artistic director of Kansas Repertory Theatre.

Potter is the assistant professor of theater and producing artistic director of NewYorkRep, the award-winning theater company that is co-producing this production with KRT. NewYorkRep will premiere this play off-Broadway in the fall of 2020.

KU’s production debuts at 7:30 p.m. July 12, with evening performances July 13, 19 and 20. A 2:30 p.m. matinee will be offered July 14 and 21. The play is staged in the Crafton-Preyer Theatre inside Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive on KU's campus in Lawrence.

The cast is composed of Kansas City-area actors and students from KU.

Walter Coppage is a veteran actor in Kansas City and earned a Midwest Emmy for KCPT’s “Meet the Past” and Critic’s Choice for Best Actor for “Our Town” and Best Portrayal of an Icon for his role as Martin Luther King Jr. in “The Mountaintop” from The Pitch magazine.

Lynn A. King regularly performs and directs at theaters in the Kansas City area. Recent acting credits include “Rachel” and “Ain’t No Such Thing as Midnight Black,” KC Melting Pot Theatre; “Dark was Their Journey” and “Grape’s Vine,” in Play Theatre Company.

Theodore Priest Hughes has appeared in various roles at KC Melting Pot Theatre and Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, among other venues in Kansas City, Mo. He recently earned an Ensemble of the Year award from The Pitch magazine for “Jitney” at the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre.

The cast is rounded out by DeAngelo Davis, a 2019 graduate of KU’s Department of Theatre and Dance; Gabrielle Smith, a junior KU theater performance major who had featured roles in Kansas Repertory Theatre’s productions of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” and “La Cage aux Folles” last summer and is an Education Fellow with NewYorkRep; and Jané Franklin, a senior KU film and media studies major.

Tickets range from $10 for KU students to $25 for adults. General admission tickets are on sale at the University Theatre Box Office in Murphy Hall, by calling 785-864-3982, and online at kutheatre.com.

Patrons who arrive early for opening night can receive a show poster signed by the playwright.