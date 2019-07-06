Since taking over management of Uncle Bo’s in February, Sunshine Blue has been consistently adding new names to the former blues bar’s roster.

Packing in diversity, Blue said, she works to bring in both local and national talents, which is just the case for this weekend’s lineup. On Friday night, internationally touring musician Cas Haley will be taking the Topeka stage for the first time, and the following night, local group Bouncy House will perform some original works paired with some crowd favorites.

Cas Haley doesn’t identify himself as a reggae musician, but through what he calls a blurb in the matrix, this Texas boy found himself the focus of international attention as a finalist for "America’s Got Talent" in 2007.

Haley was recognized for his cover of The Police’s “Walking on the Moon,” and since then has spent more than a decade showing off his wide range of musical genres.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love reggae through and through," he said, "but I don’t love it any more than I love blues or funk or jam band music, or bluegrass or country, all that stuff.”

Haley released his fourth album, “Lessons and Blessings,” on June 21 and will be stopping at Uncle Bo’s as part of his tour across the Midwest.

His latest album wasn’t intentional, Haley said. A little over a year ago he had decided to take a break from music after his wife, Cassy, was diagnosed with cancer. “But little did we know that dealing with cancer would turn out some really great songs,” he said.

The theme of the album is overcoming adversity, the old adage of turning lemons into lemonade, Haley joked. The songs portray messages of strength and growth and that life is all about how you handle the bad stuff and make it through.

Haley said his sound varies while on tour, but as long as the set list is solid, he feels listeners will identify with the message.

“We do have a groove, for sure, and some dance-able stuff, but as far as the heady, midnight vibes, we’re not that,” he said.

Haley will be performing with Chase Makai, of Medicine for the People, with special appearances from his wife and children. The show is at 7 p.m. July 12, and tickets cost $10.

Bouncy House is comprised of six local musicians. Drummer and founding member David Spritzer says they have more than 275 years of musical experience between them.

They play a mix of rock, country and blues matched with some “feel-good dance-able stuff,” Spritzer said.

Spritzer has been playing drums for about 51 years. He’s a member of multiple groups but said he enjoys Bouncy House because of how easy-going the members are, and that it’s a chance to showcase some of the group's original music.

“Three of our band members have their own albums from different groups and stuff, but right now we’re working to put out an album,” Spritzer said. “It’s just in the works, we’ve got over 20 pieces of original material, and we hope to showcase some of that at our Uncle Bo’s show.”

Bouncy House was the name Spritzer said the group chose off the cuff a little over a year ago when the group came together for an impromptu gig. Spritzer said he liked the imagery of it and that “people always have a good time in a bouncy house, so why not.”

It’s nothing too serious, which bodes well with the band's vibe.

Spritzer plays alongside Ray Tait, Jimmy Wilson, Paul Miller, Tom Luxem and Bob Wilson. Half the members play in The Coots, another local band, which Spritzer said has its own local following.

Bouncy House will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Tickets cost $10.

For more information, visit unclebos.com.