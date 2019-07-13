Hey all —

In case you missed it, this week McFarland's Restaurant owner Walt McFarland Jr. announced the closure of his restaurant should he not find a new space to move it to.

The restaurant, at 4133 S.W. Gage Center Drive, is the oldest in Topeka, having opened in 1932. It is located in the Gage Shopping Center, which was purchased earlier this year by Advisors Excel. In a story published earlier this week, McFarland said he plans to close the restaurant before construction starts, to save customers from the noise and discomfort.

McFarland plans to close before Aug. 1.

Cody Foster, a co-founder of Advisors Excel, told The Capital-Journal he was surprised by McFarland's decision and he had no intention of terminating the restaurant's lease.

But there's still hope for Topeka's favorite liver and onions restaurant. McFarland said he is looking for another location but needs roughly 4,000 square feet of space. Most current rental properties offer between 1,500 and 2,500 square feet.

Should the restaurant close, McFarland said, he would continue working but the closure would be a big change for him. McFarland has worked for the restaurant his whole life and remembers being there when he was in grade school.

When McFarland’s opened in the 1930s, it was at a pool counter in northeast Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood. It originated with Mac McFarland, grandfather of Walt McFarland Jr.

Mac McFarland’s son, Walt McFarland Sr., subsequently took over the restaurant, which moved in the late 1960s to its current location. Walt McFarland Sr. retired in 1984, passing the restaurant on to his son.