"Say What? Say Wiz!" is coming back to the stage by popular demand, and while last year's performance strayed from the traditional story line, this year will return to the normal story.

The production, produced by It Takes a Village Inc. and Steve Massey, is a take on "The Wizard of Oz," the 1978 film "The Wiz" and the 2015 play "The Wiz Live."

"Say What? Say Wiz!" will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th St.

Tickets for the performance cost $10-$20.

Massey said that last year, he decided to change several characters, including Dorothy, who was changed to Dorane and played by a boy, as well as the wizard, the lion, the scarecrow, tin man, and the evil witch.

All of the characters this year will be "characters that people will recognize and will make sense to them now," Massey said.

Massey said it he wants it to be a great show.

"I want the people to enjoy it, because they have worked so hard, and for the community to come out and support the young people," Massey said.

Massey said he wants to show people there are still things for families to do in the theater and arts.

"Most kids, especially in Topeka, think it is all about sports and there is so many kids that don't do sports, and they don't have an outlet to have the creativity to come full blown, so I'm providing them a platform to do that," he said.