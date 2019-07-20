DANCE

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

"The Wizard of Oz" by Kansas Ballet: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Tickets: $12-$20.

MUSIC

River City Rock Camp July Concert: Sunday, July 21, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

Topeka Santa Fe Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Gage Park Amphitheatre. Bring a picnic supper and lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of one of Topeka's oldest musical traditions. Free.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, July 22, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Haunt: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

Night Ranger Rock Band: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Prairie Band Casino, 12305 150th Road, Mayetta. Tickets: $30-$35.

Community Concert: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive. Beauty & The McBeest at 6:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by Rusty Rierson & The Forever Young Band with Ernie Rodina from Better Horses Radio. Free. www.shawneecountyfair.org.

Grand O' Opry: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests are Duke Mason and Lorena Prater. Tickets cost $10 and only available at the door. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or email grandoopry@gmail.com.

Baroness: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

THEATER

"Oklahoma!": 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, Topeka Civic Theatre, Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $11-$13.

"Singin' in the Rain": 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.50.

"Say What? Say Wiz": 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Tickets: $15.

"Madagascar Jr.": 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27 Topeka Civic Theatre, Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Parkway. Tickets: $6-$10.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25.

"The Biggest Little Farm": PG, 3:10 p.m. Sunday; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

"The Dead Don't Die": R, 4:10 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 4:10 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 4:10 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

"Echo in the Canyon": PG-13, 1:15 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 5:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1:40 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Pavarotti": PG-13, 1:45 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Shawnee County Horse Show: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 21, Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Free. Public welcome to watch 4-H and FFA youth events in showmanship, performance, roping, jumping, racing and costumes. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

Friends of the Library Bag Day Book & Media Sale: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th. Books are sorted by genres. This sale is open to the public. Fill a grocery sack (provided) to the top for $10.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Space Station Fair: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th St., Marvin Auditorium. Space activity stations that include space food, “Stories from Space” picture books, feeling what it’s like to walk on another planet and a virtual reality trip through space. Something for all ages.

Marvelous Moon: Moon Rock Chemistry: 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Astronomers study rock and soil samples from the Moon to learn about the Moon's history and environment. Use a chemical reaction to dissolve a rock. Information: 783-8300.

Shawnee County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Free. Animal exhibits, model trains and vendors. Hot air balloon demonstration at about 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

Marvelous Moon: Outdoor Trike Rover Challenge: 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Maneuver a Discovery Center trike through off-road obstacle course to test your moonscape driving skills. Information: 783-8300.

Shawnee County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Free. "Walking on the Moon" kids science show at 10 a.m., Topeka Zoo presentations at 1 and 3 p.m. Quilt show from noon to 8:30 p.m. See animals, exhibits, model trains and more. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

Marvelous Moon: Moon Blasters: 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Use a stream of water to take out asteroids heading toward your spaceship. Information: 783-8300.

Final Friday: Jody Boyer, Russ Nordman | Mechanical & Botanical: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Jody Boyer’s Forest for the Series, as well as new work developed in residence at the Cedar Point Biological Station in Ogallala, Neb., explores a fusion of alternative photography, encaustic, and folk painting. Russ Nordman presents work from his two Combines series. Information: 843-2787.



Final Friday Reception: (Sub)Urban Sprawl | Curated by Matthew McLaughlin: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Through a combination of print, painting, installation, and sculpture, (Sub)Urban presents an exploration of the contemporary surroundings and the underlying psychology of our modern living environments. Information: 843-2787.

Shawnee County Fair Pancake Feed: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Fundraiser for Shawnee County 4-H Council. Cost: $5.50 donation at the door. Enter through south handicap entrance of Landon Arena. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

Shawnee County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Stormont Vail Events Center, S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard. Free. Animals, petting zoo, exhibits and more. Pickle-eating contest, registration 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Kids crafts at 1:30 p.m. Information: www.shawneecountyfair.org.

National Day of the Cowboy: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. Experience hands-on learning activities, including roping, branding, bison chip tossing, sling shooting, rope making and more. Check out the cowboy tools of the trade, such as saddles, blankets, chaps, gloves, spurs, hats and ropes. Wagon rides will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Regular admission applies; adults $9, military, students, educators and seniors $7, youths $4, children under 2 years old free.

Marvelous Moon: Water Balloon Launch: 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Create your own launch experiment by sending water balloons flying through the air and landing on a chalk lunar surface. Information: 783-8300.

Charro Jerry Diaz and Family Traditional Vaquero Equestrian Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma. At 5:30 p.m., Smokin' Willie's BBQ food truck, Mariachi Girasol de Topeka and "Law of the Saddle (II)" by Fort Worth artist Linda Blackburn on display in the gallery. The equestrian performance will be the first performance in the Volland Arena, a new addition. Information: www.thevollandstore.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, Restless Natives (Pop/Rock); 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Pastense (Bluegrass). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. Trivia, Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Hooters Car Wash, noon, Tuesday, July 23. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 25; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Swinging Country, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Lounge; Karoke, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Lounge; Dixie Cadillacs, 7 to 10:30 p.m. July 7, Main Hall. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Sloppy but Lucky, 8 p.m. Friday, July 26. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Stick to your Guns/Counterparts/Terror/Sanction, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Tickets: $20. Shawn James, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Tickets: $10. Sophistafunk, 8 p.m. Friday, July 28. Tickets: $8. Empty Moon Album Release, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Tickets: $5. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Maria the Mexican, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Melt/Finkel/Fullbloods, 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25; Verona/The Moose/Orca Welles/Dylan Pyles/The Commercial Underground, 6 p.m. Friday, July 26; Bando Boys, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27. www.replaylounge.com.