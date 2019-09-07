Topeka
1. NOTO Live
When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13
Where: NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, 935 N. Kansas Ave.
Price: Free
NOTO Live is a street fest that will celebrate live art by featuring performers and buskers. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lO3j1M
Lawrence
2. In Conversation with Kevin Wilmott
When:7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11
Where: Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive, Lawrence
Price:Free
Filmmaker Kevin Wilmott talk about his career as a director, screenwriter, producer, civil rights activist and KU professor. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kqyCiO
Topeka
3. Kenya's Kids opening day
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13
Where: Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.
Price: $7.75 for children and adults, $7.65 for seniors
Kenya's Kids is the Kansas Children's Discovery Center's newest temporary exhibit. The exhibit allows kids to explore what life is like for kids in Kenya. For more information: https://bit.ly/2k0C8R2
Elsewhere
4. Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival
When: 5-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15
Where: Sir William's Hollow, 28170 Mt. Calvary Road, St. Marys
Price: Free
The Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival consists of vendors, an outdoor performance and a presentation of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." For more information: https://bit.ly/2k0k3m6
Topeka
5. Kansas Book Festival
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Kansas State Capitol, S.W. 8th and Van Buren St.
Price: Free
Authors and books with connections to Kansas will be present during the Kansas Book Festival and includes speaking panels and live demonstrations. For more information: https://bit.ly/2koU2go
Manhattan
6. Casey Donahew at The Hat
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: The Hat, 1315 W. Laramie St., Manhattan
Price: $20
Casey Donahew is a Texas-based country music singer whose new album "One Light Town" was released in 2019. For more information: https://bit.ly/2jZaQug
Topeka
7. Last Minute Folk
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.
Price: $15
Susan Picking, a pianist, singer and ukulele player will perform during Last Minute Folk. Picking released her CD "Down in Your Soul" in February of 2008. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lA6Al6
Topeka
8. Topeka Heart Walk
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Lake Shawnee, 3137 S.E. 29th St.
Price: Free
The Topeka Heart Walk is sponsored by Stormont Vail Health. The walk raises money for research and education. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lT551H
Lawrence
9. Boz Scaggs at the Lied Center
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10
Where: Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence
Price: $21-$75
Boz Scaggs is a Grammy-award winning artists who has produced songs like "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown." For more information: https://lied.ku.edu/?event=boz-scaggs
Topeka
10. Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Lake Shawnee, 3137 S.E. 29th St.
Price: $5 to donate a duck
In its 24th year, the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race benefits nonprofits in Topeka. About 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee for a race to the finish line. For more information: https://bit.ly/2luBuLQ