Hey everyone,

I was feeling a little daredevilish this week so I decided to venture over to the Evel Knievel Museum.

I first want to comment on how amazed I was by how much memorabilia is in the museum, from photos of Knievel to fan mail that was sent to him throughout the years.

For some background on the namesake of the museum, he was born Robert Craig Knievel in Butte, Mont., in 1938.

He grew up seemingly as a wild child and had his first run-in with the police when he was a teenager, leading them on a chase. That incident sent him to jail, and oddly enough, that is where he got the name Evel Knievel.

As he grew up, he became a daredevil, jumping over multiple vehicles on his motorcycle and even attempting, unsuccessfully, to jump across a canyon.

The museum, located at 2047 S.W. Topeka Blvd., is divided into two floors.

The first floor details the history of the museum, Knievel's early years, a jump gallery featuring several of his famous jumps, and his Mack truck, "Big Red."

The second floor features a lot of memorabilia, an interactive jump planner — which I found to be really fun, especially because I successfully landed my jump — and a room with information about the Snake River Canyon jump.

The museum features several replicas of the motorcycles Knievel used, as well as his outfits, and the "Big Red" Mack truck is set up on the inside the same way it was when Knievel traveled in it.

In the jump gallery, the panels for each jump have a video showing Knievel's jump, which I found to be really interesting. I enjoy being able to put a description with a video.

There is also a 4-D jump experience in the museum, which I didn't take part in because I was feeling a little daredevilish but not that much.

Here are some facts I found to be interesting:

• After a police chase in 1956, Knievel was taken to jail. While there, he was in a cell next to a man nicknamed "Awful Knofel." The police officer commented that night that "Awful Knofel" and "Evil Knievel" were in the jail and the name stuck, but he changed its spelling to Evel.

• Knievel had his first show in Kansas in October 1971 at the Kansas State Fair. During his appearance, he successfully jumped over 10 Kenworth semi trucks.

• Knievel retired three times, the first in 1975 after an attempted jump at Wembley Stadium in London, a second time in 1977 after failing to jump over a tank containing 13 sharks, and a third and final time in 1981 after wrapping up his world tour.