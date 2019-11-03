Hey everyone,

I don't know about you, but I am excited to soon see the Topeka Trolley rolling around downtown and NOTO, and anywhere else it ventures to.

For those of you who don't already know, AIM Strategies has purchased Topeka Trolley No. 1 and will be using it for private events, and the company is also working on creating packages to transport people to TARC's Winter Wonderland and to NOTO during the First Friday Art Walk.

Writing that story this past week made me think a lot about the idea of creating a better Topeka experience.

Take a couple of seconds and think about what makes an experience in a city better for you. Is it the food? Is it the activities? Is it the numerous pieces of art around the city? Or maybe, it's the people.

Everyone has a different answer. For me, I think it's about the things to do and the places I can go to grab a good bite to eat and enjoy a good cocktail.

I can't speak much to what Topeka was like before this effort to create a better city, but from talking to people, I could take a good guess that the experience was lacking.

Sure, you had your basics like the Topeka Zoo, visiting the Capitol, shopping, local restaurants and much more.

But the unique experiences that you can't find in neighboring cities, such as NOTO, the trolleys, a downtown restaurant with a bowling alley, a place like the Kansas Children's Discovery Center you can take your kids on the weekend—those are all experiences that other places don't offer.

Off the top of my head, I can't think of any place near Topeka that has any of those experiences.

These are all things city and business leaders have to think about when it comes to growing the city and recruiting new people: How can we create a better experience that someone is going to come and visit and say 'Wow, I can't think of any other place I can ride a trolley through downtown.'

I commend AIM Strategies for continuing to build upon the Topeka experience, and making sure they are giving community members and visitors a place they want to come back to.

But I want to make it clear that it is not just AIM Strategies that is working hard to add to the experience. Look at all of the artists who have been working hard to create murals and galleries filled with art.

I'm excited to see what the next project will be that someone in the community comes up with that gets people excited to be a Topekan.

If you find yourself in the future on Topeka Trolley No. 1, take a moment to think about what the trolley is adding to your experience.