Customer service is important to owner of new coffee shop Coffeehead

One of Topeka's new coffee shop owners isn't afraid to express her love for coffee.

"I love coffee since high school time when I was in China," said Victoria Wu, owner of Coffeehead. "China has a university and in order to get in, there's a big exam, and at that time I drank a lot of coffee."

Coffeehead, 3101 S.W. 29th St., opened Nov. 16, and Wu's main focus is making sure customers are satisfied with the service.

Wu has been preparing to open the coffee shop for about a year while the shop underwent renovations to the floor, walls and lights.

Before opening, Wu wanted to make sure she was getting the right coffee vendor because "the most important of a coffee shop is coffee beans."

She chose Messenger Coffee, located in Kansas City, as her vendor.

"I tried the coffee, and it's really good," Wu said. "We are very lucky to find Messenger Coffee."

In addition to coffee, customers can also purchase bubble tea, matcha and food items that include sandwiches, salads, bagels and muffins.

The shop currently offers holiday drinks, including peppermint white mocha, marshmallow mocha, eggnog latte and marshmallow latte.

Wu said she hopes her customer service keeps customers coming back.

"There is a lot of very good coffee, but customer service is very important," Wu said.

An example she gave of her customer service was purchasing a specific service for one of her customers.

"I didn't carry it at the beginning, and then he told me and I just (bought) it for him," Wu said. "I hope (the coffee) tastes good, they like my customer service, they like me (and) they like my space."

The coffee shop is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.