Easy as Patrick Mahomes makes it look, no Topeka football coach is going to teach a junior high or high school quarterback to attempt cross-body throws across the field, into the teeth of the defense.

Opposite-handed push passes? No way.

No-look passes? Don’t even think about it.

But the one-of-a kind quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs will inevitably inspire imitation on playgrounds and practice fields across the capital city. Such is the impact Mahomes has had by leading the team to Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes also is inspiring another kind of imitation in Topeka in anticipation of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years: the Mahomes hairstyle.

“In the last year, guys have been flooding in wanting their hair permed,” said Carly Hill, a stylist at BrynK Salon & Color Bar, 309 S. Kansas Ave. “I’m seeing it a lot in the junior high and high school and upper elementary. It’s a style that’s everywhere. They don’t necessarily say they want it to look like Mahomes. But I think that’s a lot of where it’s coming from, because I don’t know anyone else who would have popularized it.”

As carefree as the 24-year-old quarterback’s hair may look, the style — referred to by some as a "frohawk" — apparently takes some effort to achieve.

Mahomes announced during the pregame festivities in Miami that, in keeping with his routine, he will bring his stylist, Dajuan Bonds of Purple Label Barbershop in Kansas City, to Miami for a touch-up.

According to Bonds, the hairstyle, which he calls “The Show Me,” is more than just a look. It’s an attitude.

“Patrick’s hairstyle just says ‘freedom,’” Bonds said in a recent interview on ESPN. “His haircut kinda fits him. You see that fire that he has out on the field. He just goes with the flow with that haircut, and his hair just flows in the wind.”

So what exactly is it?

“He’s got crazy, messy curls, almost frizzy but defined,” said Hill. “You put just a little bit of curl cream in there and let it go. Unlike a lot of perms over the years, he brings it down farther in the back and shaved on the sides. Then put a headband on it.”

Lindsay Washburn said her 10-year-old son, Macoy Moody, recently felt inspired to have Hill style his hair similar to “The Show Me.”

“There seems to be a comeback of the 80s/90s hair, but as a boy who’s a big fan of the Chiefs, he thought it would be fun to perm his hair like Mahomes,” Washburn said. “I was fine with it because he’s such a great role model for kids. My son wears the headband, too.”

Moody said there are many things about Mahomes for fifth-graders like himself to emulate.

“He’s a great quarterback and good about not trash-talking, not showing off, and being a really cool dude. So I decided that maybe I should put my hair like his,” Moody said. “It’s really curly and sometimes you have to put some stuff in it to make it friz down. It’s pretty frizzy.

“(Kids at school) knew what look I was trying. Some people are really amazed and can’t believe my mom let me do it.”

“I’ve had other mom’s say, ‘I can’t believe you let your son perm his hair,’” Washburn added. “And I thought, ‘I can’t believe you wouldn’t let your son perm his hair. It’s just hair.’”