This week's Food Find comes from The Classic Bean, 722 S. Kansas Ave., and 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

This spot is known for its coffee, but it's also known for its breakfast and lunch items.

The Bach Bach (Johann), a chicken salad sandwich, can be purchased as a whole or half for $7.99 or $5.15, respectively.

The sandwich is packed with chicken salad, a slice of Monterey Jack cheese and lettuce.