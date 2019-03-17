Ms. Shelley Collins, Overland Park and the late Mr. John Collins and Terrii Collins, Plainville, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Kassandra Collins to John Binning, son of Mr. Jerry and Sandy Binning, Atwood.

The bride-elect a 2009 graduate of Free State High School in Lawrence. She is attending Nursing School at Colby Community College and graduates this May. She is employed at the Good Samaritan Center in Atwood.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2008 graduate of Atwood High School and a 2012 graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is the Rawlins County undersheriff.

A June wedding is planned in 2019.