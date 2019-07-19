My friend Sarah has a certain combination of grains that she calls by the unfortunate name of “gruel.” Her gruel is not the kind you might expect to be served at the local prison camp. It’s thick and interesting, with a complex, nutty flavor, and it’s great beneath fruit from breakfast to dessert.

“I like it because it sounds like Dickens,” Sarah told me, knowing full well her grains aren’t gruel.

Porridge and gruel are two points along a spectrum of boiled grains that can be cooked and served with, among other things, berries and fruit. Porridge is thicker, and has a better name, derived from an old-world style of one-pot cookery called ­potage. Porridge has a homey, comforting sound that takes you to a world where breakfast is just right.

Gruel, on the other hand, is not a pretty word for food. The sound itself is unappetizing, and rolls off the tongue like wet cement.

Whatever we call it, the good news is that gruel is great with strawberries and yogurt, and works in savory dishes, too. Sarah’s gruel, anyway, which is on the thick side of porridge, is more like a pot of cooked grains than a liquid. It has no business being called gruel, but in hopes of never making you read the word gruel again, I’ll just call today’s recipe potage.

Sweet and sour

There is a long tradition of mixing grains, fruit and dairy, from cobbler with ice cream to granola and fruit with milk to bread with butter and jam. Potage deserves a place on this pantheon as well.

When putting together a plate of fruit, cream and grains, the sweet and sour levels are crucial. If you have a sauce like chokecherry syrup, that’s ideal. Otherwise, make something with rhubarb, or pie cherries.

I usually cook my potage unsweetened, so the sweetness I add at serving time is the sweetness we get. Everyone likes a little sweetness — no big surprise there. But the tartness is an unexpected game changer, making the whole dish more interesting and balanced.

The core of the potage process is to simmer a mix of equal parts quinoa and steel-cut oats, as both grains cook to perfection in the same amount of time, each arriving at a place that complements the other. Quinoa cooked to this point would not hold together alone, but the steel-cut oats add their binding, moisturizing, some might say slimy soluble fibers, forming an invisible mortar, while the quinoa sucks up the excess, drying the oats.

A pot of this gruel holds together with the ease of a pot of rice, and the leftovers don’t harden into a solid mass the next day — at least in my version, where I leave out Sarah’s chia and sunflower seeds, keep her hemp seeds and add sesame seeds. This mix of nutty earth tones sets up a delicious, interesting contrast with the fruit, cream and especially that tartness.

The ways to doctor any such mixture toward sweet and creamy are many, but it can be served savory as well. My favorite is dressed with soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and minced green onion or scape, served room temperature.

Potage, pottage, porridge and other versions of the historical dish upon which this is based is the original one-pot meal. But the rules of this ancient game have remained steady since long before they were ever written down: Cook the potage in a pot, slowly. Don’t burn it. Add water when necessary. But not too much, unless you want gruel.