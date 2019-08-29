Where did summer go? That’s the real question. Seems only yesterday we were dusting off the patio furniture and unpacking our barbecues.

Now Labor Day’s sneaked up on us. Time to get serious; the window for many home maintenance tasks has narrowed. What can - and should - you do, post-Labor Day, to put your house in shape?

House painting

Q. Is it too late to paint my house?

A. Nope. In fact, autumn lends itself beautifully to house painting. If you’re painting interiors, in most US locales you can leave the windows open for ventilation till round about Halloween. And for exterior paint jobs, fall is ideal. Not only will the milder sun make working outdoors easier, it’ll also prevent your paint from drying too fast.

Fallen leaves

Q. Do I really have to get rid of all those leaves?

A. You know it’s coming - the annual display of colorful fall leaves, followed by the fall of fall leaves, all over your property.

So yes, you will have to get rid of lots of fallen leaves - the quicker the better, before they stain your patio, clog gutters and window wells, and provide a cozy hiding place for ticks.

One place you might want some leaves to remain is on your lawn, but in the form of mulch. Left whole, they could choke out the grass.

