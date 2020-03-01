Marcie and Gary Dow will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Wednesday, March 4. They were married March 4, 1995, where they met at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, Abilene.

They have seven awesome children, sons, Cody Dow and wife Letty, Jason Diggs and wife Lori, Shannon Dow and wife Tracie, Cole Dow and wife Caroline and the late Brad Diggs, daughters, Sarah Dow and Paula Hawley and husband Da’Mond; 19 terrific grandchildren; and seven wonderful great-grandchildren.

Marcie is retired from Salina Regional Health Center after more than 31 years. Gary is a pastor and also works part time for WPM Pathology Laboratory, Salina.