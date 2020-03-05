Today’s Birthday (03/05/20). Together you’re invincible this year. Grow with coordinated teamwork. Community efforts take new ground this winter, before a love story twist. Adapt to professional changes this summer, before a mutual attraction sizzles. Next winter brings family changes and surging career status. Strong friendships feed you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance social and private time or risk burnout. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or noise. Focus on your work and then recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Network and connect for social and professional benefit. Hold onto what you have. You may need to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to advance your exploration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep to a realistic budget with travel and study plans. It could get more expensive than anticipated. Consider potential expenses in advance. Review the numbers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Research purchases for best quality and value. Priorities could change. Slow down to avoid costly mistakes. Simplify. Prioritize and strategize with your partner and family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a break to consider the road ahead. Talk things over with a partner. Prioritize health and wellness. Take a walk. Rest and recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with physical labor. Romantic obstacles and challenges require attention. Choose private over public engagements. Listen and learn. Handle obligations, duties and responsibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s possible to mix business and pleasure. Can you work from home? Find a creative way to handle family responsibilities and make your professional deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk about a dreamy destination. Plan and prepare before launching. Make sure practical details are managed. Last-minute changes can get expensive. Plot your course.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — More is better, if it’s income. Contribute to a shared financial venture. Work with a perfectionist. Manage budget shortfalls with communication. Determine priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Put in the extra work. Do more research before launch. An obstacle or barrier requires a workaround solution. Wait until you’re ready.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and wait for better conditions for important conversations or actions. Have fun and enjoy peaceful activities. Make romantic plans. Keep things light.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home. Avoid overdoing it with crowds, distraction or noise. Misunderstandings come easily. Focus on practical professional priorities and get quietly productive.