Today’s Birthday (03/08/20). Your friends unlock doors this year. Collaborate and coordinate. Together you rise, before a challenge redirects a romantic pursuit. Professional transitions this summer evolve into a delicious mutual attraction. Home improvements next winter lead to rising career influence. Come together for fun, connection and shared strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider a crazy situation. A barrier or challenge incentivizes new directions to improve your work, physical performance and health. Prioritize your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re at a Full Moon romantic crossroads. An obstacle requires resolution or redirection. Look at another’s actions to decipher their intentions. Follow your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home and family require attention. Include heart. Expect a mess with home improvement. Respect all perspectives. Adapt to unexpected changes. Creative efforts pay off big.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Do the homework. You could reach a roadblock with your investigation. Shift perspectives for another view. Discover unexpected flavors and shades.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Develop clear income objectives and goals. Avoid impetuous spending. Measure the gap between your goals and current status. Change directions if you hit a wall.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easy to get stuck and spin in a negative internal monologue. Connect with others. Change the channel. Listen to someone who loves you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to collect your thoughts. Allow yourself time to process a recent transition. Nurture your heart and health with peaceful reflection. Imagine new possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A barrier or challenge confronts your team. Pull together for shared support when needed. Review options before choosing. Someone has a brilliant idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Shift perspective to sidestep an obstacle or stormy weather. Take advantage of better conditions in another direction. New opportunities arise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions before advancing your adventure. A surprising development could alter your route. Study the situation and proceed when the road is clear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Revise the budget to account for recent changes. A shortfall could alter your plans. Collaborate with your team to follow a profitable thread.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with your partner. Saying nothing is better than blurting out something you’d regret. Consider how you would love things to be.