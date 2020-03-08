A pop-up plant shop became a Greensburg reality when The Class Room, owned by Whitney Kreger held a special event for people with green (and black) thumbs or just wannabees on Saturday, February 29.

The Class Room, which has had several events during their first month of busines in their new space at 114 S. Main, sponsored a botany event that included other businesses in the area. Heather Giesen with Giesen Greenhouse (Pratt) brought an assortment of plants in the cacti and succulent families for a pop-up sale at the Class Room from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

“I have known Heather for several years and have loved watching their greenhouse take off,” said Kreger. “I have also purchased a few of their plants and love them.”

Giesen taught a class in partnership with The Class Room, on plant care 101. Good Ancestors Design, also from Pratt, sold air plant holders made from upcycled, local material.

In a rural community like Greensburg, there aren’t always opportunities like other larger cities have. Kreger’s vision for The Class Room is to provide these opportunities for people in Kiowa County. Giesen Greenhouse was the perfect partner to create a pop-up shop in Greensburg for a few hours on a Saturday. Not everyone can have a green thumb, and Kreger is one who struggles to keep plants alive, so she thought the plant care 101 class would give someone else some tips for their new plants they were able to buy thanks to the event in Greensburg.

“I believe knowledge sharing is the backbone of our country and important for making strong connections that help our community thrive. In an ever-increasing digital society, face-to-face and in person gathering and education is becoming rare. I don’t want that to be the case here, so my hope is to provide a space and events that bring people together to learn and make memories,” said Kreger, when asked why she feels this is important for the community.

Kreger estimates 50-70 people came in to shop for new greenery, and 13 attended the class.

The Class Room is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m - 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.