Today’s Birthday (03/13/20). Get social to grow this year. Practice and coordinate together for incredible results. Glory delights your team before a new romantic path appears. A professional redirection next summer reveals a new love. Navigate home challenges next winter before a professional flowering. Share and collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared profits. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Previously closed doors open with ease. Make powerful connections. Follow through.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a partner on a deeper level. Build a dream together. Put your action where your heart is. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-lasting health benefit comes your way. Improve the level of your physical performance with consistent practice. Contribution is good for your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charismatic and attractive. Go for your heart’s desire. Everything seems possible. Make a delightful connection with someone you admire. Give in to romance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to increase your family’s domestic comforts. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Find the perfect thing. Celebrate together. Share something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Apply optimism and persuasive charms to advance an important cause. Good news comes from far away. Share your energy, enthusiasm and positive message.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Generate positive cash flow. Good fortune could line your pockets with silver. Provide excellent service. Grow your savings. Contribute to causes that matter to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra effort. Quick action benefits you personally. You’re gaining confidence. Aim to exceed your own expectations. Draw upon hidden resources and good fortune.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to observe and consider. Review maps and plans. Adjust strategies to adapt to a lucky opportunity. An excellent, innovative idea can flower with attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share encouragement to advance a common cause. Take a philosophical high road. Collaborate with friends for a matter of shared passion. Celebrate community victories.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Advance an exciting professional project. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Listen to your creative muses. Brainstorm and collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easy to both learn and teach. Expand your boundaries. Travel and studies provide rich reward. Achieve new understanding and share your discoveries.