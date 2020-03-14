The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

STRATACA is searching for engaging individuals to lead visitor tours in the salt mines. Tours include safety instructions, operating the hoist to take visitors 650 feet underground, assisting with information during the gallery tour (including famous movie props and historic articles!), and sharing interesting facts during a Dark Ride tour while driving an electric cart with three trailers of passengers. If you like meeting new people, learning about new things and sharing that information with others, 'Let's Conquer the Underworld' together while volunteering at STRATACA.

AMERICAN RED CROSS is needing local Blood Drive volunteers to register donors, escort donors or serve food/snacks. All volunteers will be contacted approximately two weeks before each blood drive to choose their work times. Volunteers must be sociable, able to walk and stand for a 2-3 hour shift, and be responsible and trustworthy. The next blood drive will take place March 30, March 31 and April 1.

MENNONITE FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITIES is seeking volunteers to visit and read to patients, assist residents with taking a stroll outside, and assist with craft activities. Volunteers will have a background check and TB test when starting out as a volunteer.

REGIONAL LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN is seeking volunteer Ombudsmen for Reno County. Volunteers will advocate to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of residents in long-term care facilities by making weekly visits to their assigned facility. Volunteers must complete 30 hours of training and successfully complete the screening process.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF RENO COUNTY is seeking several individuals and families to be matched with at-risk girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17 to serve as positive influences in their lives. Volunteers are asked to make a 6 month to 1-year commitment and meet with their little brother/sister once a week for two to four hours. Qualifications include the ability to successfully complete the application process.

HUTCHINSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY is needing volunteers to help in their gift shop at the hospital. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday in the morning and afternoon. Volunteers will greet customers, and help them purchase items. Volunteers will use a cash register to do so. Volunteers are also needed at the Same Day Surgery waiting room desk. Volunteers will assist families in the waiting room and assist the staff as needed.

SALVATION ARMY is looking for volunteers to help in the office with filing, etc. each weekday morning. They are also looking for volunteers to help answer calls for the emergency assistance program, look up information on a computer, fill out request forms and give to a case manager. Volunteers must have customer service experience, ability to hear well and answer the phone in a timely manner, be able to sit for a longer amount of time or be up and down at times, understand HIPAA laws or be willing to learn them, and willing to work with a computer. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays.